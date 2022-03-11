Uganda People’s Defense Forces have distanced themselves from reports that the Chief of Logistics and Engineering (CLE) Brig Charles Bakahumura has been arrested.

The army spokesman, Brig Felix Kulaigye, told Watchdog Uganda that the news published by Chimp Reports website as “exclusive” were “FAKE” and should be treated with “contempt it deserves”.

“I spoke to that journalist and told him there is nothing like that, I don’t know why he went ahead and published the story.” Brig Kulaigye wondered!

Later UPDF tweeted on its official handle, “This is to put it categorically, that the CLE Brig Bakahumura is not under arrest. So it’s FAKE NEWS”.

This website spoke to Brig Bakahumura via telephone and said he had read about news of his arrest.

This is to put it categorically, that the CLE Brig Bakahumura is not under arrest. So it’s FAKE NEWS pic.twitter.com/PatUFeakwc — Uganda People’s Defence Force (@updf_) March 11, 2022

“I have just returned from my normal duties and I am good.” He said.

Bahahumura has also tweeted saying, “I have just received many messages from friends and well wishers from around the world asking me if it true that I have been arrested. This is not true and I don’t know the intentions of the people who are writing and spreading such falsehoods. I guess it out of malice.”

President Museveni appointed Brig Bakahumura CLE in the 2017 military reshuffle. There have been no reports of scandals in the Logistics department under his stewardship.

Sources in Mbuya, say, instead, the brigadier has introduced stringent systems to ensure army suppliers maintain their integrity.