STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Museveni has today received a special message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The message was delivered to him by the Vice President H.E. Toedoro Nguema Mangue who met him at State House Entebbe.

The two leaders later discussed various issues affecting their respective countries and the continent including strengthening their cooperation in peace, security and social economic transformation saying problems in Africa can be defeated if they all worked together.

“I thank my brother for sending you with. Capacity building is very essential and Uganda is willing to cooperate with Equatorial Guinea. When fighting Idi Amin, I trained 28 young people from Mozambique. They became the core of our army who trained others,” President Museveni said.

The President said Uganda is on the frontline of fighting hostile groups including from Sudan and Somalia.

“We want to help but also teach a lesson that Africa belongs to Africans. The problem is the politics and a wrong type of army that is not oriented to fight and defend their country and defend it cheaply,” he said.

Uganda is already supporting Equatorial Guinea in building capacity and professionalization of the West African nation’s army.

Vice President H.E. Toedoro Nguema Mangue who is on a two-day working visit to Uganda, commended President Museveni for his support to Equatorial Guinea and for Africa. He said the current global changes and instability in parts of Africa are a challenge to the continent.