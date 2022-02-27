KISORO: Vianney Ngororano, a staff at Kisoro Chief Magistrates Court is in trouble for allegedly receiving a bribe.

Ngororano, 29, who is currently being held at Kisoro Police Station was arrested on Thursday by the Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and Internal Security Organization (ISO) officers following a tip-off from a whistleblower Innocent Niyonzima, a social worker and resident of Kisoro municipality.

Captain Peter Mugisha, Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, said that Ngororano asked Ezra Mugisha and Innocent Niyonzima to pay sh400,000 bribe so that he influences the release of his brother Hussein Bizimana.

Bizimana is currently on remand at Kisoro government prison over charges of theft.

However, before handing over money to Ngoronano, Mugisha and Niyonzima got copies of the notes as evidence.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for the Kigezi region said that investigations are ongoing.

In his defense, Ngororano argued that the money was not a bribe but meant to be given to the suspect’s lawyer Ramathan Akiiki of Mutungi and Company Advocates.

This is not the first time in Kisoro a staff from the judiciary officer has been arrested on allegations of bribery.

In May 2017, Deogracious Tereraho, the Clerk in the Kisoro Chief Magistrate’s court was arrested for receiving a bribe of sh50,000 from Augustine Baryoora, a resident of Kanaba Sub County in order to fast-track his assault case against Martin Nkurunziza.