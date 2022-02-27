By Yeverest Mukiibi

Authorities in the country have rallied religious leaders to collaborate with the ruling government more so in the education sector to foster development of church founded schools.

While speaking to religious clergies responsible for education in the church of Uganda at Luweero Diocese head quarters, minister of state for higher education, Dr John Chrizestom Muyingo has said that it will be of great importance if Church lobbies from government purposely to support church schools financially and academically, a factor which will lead to production of responsible citizens who can add value to the nation.

In the provincial assembly which sits once every year, clergies from different departments brainstorm on how to improve service delivery and uplift different projects of the church.

Dr JC Muyingo has used this opportunity to appreciate the church for cooperating with Government in the education sector, adding that authorities are thinking of engaging religious leaders in the supervision of education institutions for the better transformation of the sector.

He has further urged education secretaries in the church to streamline the work of bishops by appointing patriotic people to head school management committees.

Clergies have told us that, they meet every year to discuss achievements, failures and lasting solutions to the problems of the church, though this time, they had many issues to digest including the tragedy of teenage pregnancy during covid19 lockdown.