The UPDF Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said the only war Uganda and Rwanda should be having, is the battle of which country has the most beautiful women.

In a tweet, Gen Muhoozi suggested that the beauty competition should be organised annually.

“The only war we want between Uganda and Rwanda is a battle between our women to decide who is the most beautiful! We should have that competition annually. With prizes,”the First Son said on Saturday.

Muhoozi’s statement comes hot on the heels of Rwanda’s recent decision to reopen its border with Uganda after three years of closure. Rwanda reopened the Katuna border on 31 January, 2022.

This was done as a gesture of mending the deteriorating relations between the two countries.

“Following the visit of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the 22nd of January 2022, the government of Rwanda has taken note that there’s a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda,as well as commitment made by the Government of Uganda to address the remaining obstacles, ” Reads the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“In this regard and in line with the communique of the 4th Quadripartite Summit held at Gatuna/Katuna on 21st February, 2020, the government of Rwanda wishes to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened from 31st January, 2022.”

Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda on 27th February 2019, accusing Kampala of harboring and aiding her enemies as well as harassing her citizens in Uganda.

Last month, Muhoozi said Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is his uncle and those fighting him are fighting his (Muhoozi)’s family.

“This is my uncle, Afande Paul Kagame. Those who fight him are fighting my family. They should all be careful,” Gen Muhoozi warned in a tweet.

This was not the first time, Gen Muhoozi was saying Gen Kagame is part of his family, emphasising the bond between them could not be broken whatsoever.

In an emotional tweet in 2020, Muhoozi, heralded his unwavering belief in the possible turn of events where the two historical allies (Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Kagame) would resolve their differences and be able to smile about the past and future once again.

“We are family. No one can break the historical bonds because they are from the almighty God. We shall always be brothers and sisters. Our two great leaders shall repair their relationship.” Muhoozi confidently remarked, captioning a photo of the two leaders with their families.

“The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda is beyond normal state to state relations,” he added.

Muhoozi’s optimism however reflected a completely different view from that portrayed by his Rwandan military idol – Paul Kagame. In Nov 2019, a visibly charged Kagame didn’t reserve his anger while showing his readiness to tackle Uganda’s aggression to his country. He vowed to mess with whoever intended to disorganize Rwanda, a message that was unquestionably intended for Museveni whom he has accused of backing hostile dissidents against his government.

“Those who think we haven’t seen enough mess and want to mess with us, whether from here or outside, I want to say : we will mess up with them good time. We are going to raise the cost on the part of anybody that wants to destabilize our country,” he warned.

Amid the accusations, Museveni has resoundingly denied any involvement in the plot to destabilize Rwanda, instead accusing Kagame of trying to infiltrate Uganda security and espionage.

“It is wrong for Rwanda agents to try to operate behind the government of Uganda,” Museveni complained in his letter to Kagame in March 2019.

Even as things stand, Muhoozi, who seems to clearly understand the importance of an alliance with Kigali, especially if he gets into power at a time when opposition to the regime he will have inherited will be at it’s peak, has vigorously tried to show good will for the relations between the two countries in a bid to clear the mess created by it’s current leaders.

Prior, Muhoozi had also proposed erecting statues of Museveni and Kagame in all the major towns of both Rwanda and Uganda as an appreciation for their unchallengeable military accomplishments and their service to their respective countries.

“Brothers, comrades and revolutionaries quarrel but never fight. We have come from very far. I wish his excellence General Kagame and the people of Rwanda a solemn respectful Kwibuka, ” he tweeted in his message to Rwanda as they commemorated the 1994 genocide.