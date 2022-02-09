Satarical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has fled into exile, through Rwanda.

This has been confirmed by his lawyer Eron Kiiza on Wednesday.

According to NilePost news website, Kiiza revealed that Kakwenza had chosen to protect his life by fleeing the country by use of road transport through Rwanda then to Europe.

However, the novelist’s destination is not known yet, but close sources to him indicate that he’s headed to Germany in Europe.

On Monday, Kakwenza appeared before court to apply to move his case to high court and for his passport to be returned so that he can travel to Kenya for medical treatment. However, court rejected both requests, before setting a trial date for March 23.

The court told him that he was healthy and there was no reason for him to travel abroad for treatment.

Jameson Karemani, the Judiciary Spokesperson said that the latter is presumed not to know what is happening until the dispute is brought before it. He added that in the courtroom, Kakwenza appeared normal and the Magistrate could not see his scars that could call for an alarm.

“Kakwenza appeared to be normal when he appeared in the courtroom. I have seen pictures in the papers. The pictures must be produced in the court, not in the papers,” Karemani said.

Last month, Uganda Prisons Services confirmed that Kakwenza was indeed tortured before he was taken to Kitalya Prison.

This was after Kakwenza’s lawyers of Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates requested the Prisons Authority to avail them with a medical report of their client whom they claim was tortured by security agents while in their custody.

In return, Uganda Prisons Service responded in the affirmative.

In a letter dated 20th January, 2022 to Kakwenza’s lawyer Eron Kiiza, Uganda Prisons said the medical re-examination was requested for on 13th January, 2022 and carried out on 14th January, 2022 at Kitalya Mini Max Prison.

“Found 33 years old male prisoner remanded at Kitalya Mini Max prison on January 11th 2022 with complaints of healing scars of wounds sustained before being remanded to prison,” said Dr James Kisambu on behalf of Commissioner General of Prisons.

Dr Kisambu added that on examination, Kakwenza was found in fair general condition with weight of 87.3 kg, height 1.95m and BMI of 22.9 kgm. He said the Blood Pressure of the novelist was standing at 106/64 mmHg with a pulse rate of 78 beats/min which was full volume and regular.

“He also had healing scars on the back, the buttocks, thighs and hands for which he is on medication. Systematic examination was normal while laboratory examinations did not yield any positive findings….conclusion: A 33 year old male on medication for healing scars and in good health condition.”

Prior, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) had also confirmed that Kakwenza was tortured as evidenced by the healing torture marks on his body.

The Commission in a tweet revealed that its staff visited Kakwenza at Kitalya prison and had an extensive interaction.

“Yesterday (Monday), UHRC visited Kakwenza at Kitalya government prison. The team from UHRC interacted with him extensively and noted the visible scars and injuries on his body that were healing,” reads in part the Commission’s tweet.

The 33-year old Kakwenza was arrested in December last year after posting comments that deamed to be abusive and demeaning on Twitter about President Yoweri Museveni and first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He is being charged with ‘offensive communication’.

The charge sheet stated that Kakwenza willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace of His Excellency the President of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni and First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with no purpose of legitimate communication.

This was the third time Kakwenza was being arrested by security personnel. In all incidents, he has claimed that he was tortured. He was arrested in April and September 2020.