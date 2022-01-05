The police at Kajjansi are actively investigating allegations of suspected kidnap and a shooting that took place on Tuesday 4th January, 2022 in Bwebajja.

It all started when Pastor Umar Mulinde of Gospel Life Church International made an alarm that attracted a response by his body guard Police Constable Patrick

Ogwang.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says Pastor Mulinde claimed that his daughter Yayeli Mulungi, 7, had been kidnapped by a lady driving Spacio UAV 202 W, which he drove passed at his gate as he entered his home in Kawuku.

“The pastor and PC Ogwang jumped in their car in pursuit of the alleged kidnapper. The vehicle was intercepted after PC Ogwang shot its tyres.Upon inspecting the car, the alleged kidnapped child wasn’t found inside. The area police responded and it has since been established that the alleged kidnapper is a sister-in-law to Pastor Mulinde and has been identified as Julie Mukula, a resident of Lweza,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Wednesday.

” Mukula alleges that she is known to the pastor and she has been visiting their home very often.On the fateful day, she was concerned with reports from the pastor’s eldest child, who claimed that her two siblings were sick at home.She said she visited the home and took them to hospital for treatment, an action the pastor thought was a kidnap and a pursuit. No one was injured in the incident.”

Owoyesigyire added that police have opened up a general inquiry file to ascertain the facts behind the incident.

He also disclosed that Pastor Mulinde alleges that his now ex-wife who lives in the USA has a calculated move with her sister Mukula to take away the children from his custody.

“Investigations are still on going. We have impounded the vehicle and it is parked at Kajjansi CPS.We have also exhibited the gun that was used in the shooting.”