Members of Parliament have pledged to support the Church of Uganda (CoU) as it marks 60 years of existence.

The MPs led by the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, on Friday, 17th December 2021 met with the leadership of the Anglican Church in a function hosted by the Archbishop of Uganda, Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba, at his residence in Namirembe, Kampala.

In the meeting, the MPs discussed ways of supporting the Church in its different developments such as schools, church and construction projects.

The Church of Uganda is celebrating 60 years since its establishment on 16 April 1961 and as a result, a fundraising drive has been launched to raise Shs60 billion.

Kazimba asked the MPs to join and volunteer in different ministries to ensure that the Church is in good financial standing. His remarks followed concerns by some Members of Parliament that they had not been reached to support the church.

“We have a Speaker with good will, so let us mobilize and work together,” Hon Nathan Byanyima (NRM, Bukanga North) said.

Kazimba said MPs, just like other Christians, are the church. He called on them serve on boards and take up responsibilities in various spheres.

“In western Uganda, I found a Government minister who was serving as a warden in church, this was very interesting. I was challenged when I saw him ushering people. Let me encourage you, MPs, to continue participating in your local communities, in schools and churches,” he added.

Kazimba also made an appeal for the Government to dialogue with doctors in regards the recent strike by the medics, which ended in the detention of medical interns.

Kazimba thanked Speaker Jacob Oulanyah for contributing Shs 100 million to the Church. The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, contributed Shs 50 million, and Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, contributed Shs 30 million.

The Speaker of Parliament committed to work with legislators to support not only the Anglican Church but the Chaplaincies in Parliament.

“I think let us get our act together. The time has come for us as parliamentarians to stand firm with the Church. Support the Archbishop and support the projects of the Church. Let’s be part of this by action and not only by words,” Oulanyah said.

On the strike of the doctors, Oulanyah said it is regrettable what has happened but that the matter had been resolved. He said Parliament has been an advocate for teachers and doctors.

“The money that was appropriated by Parliament through a supplementary is being sent to the Ministry of health, by now it has gone. That solves the matter of payment of the interns,” he explained.