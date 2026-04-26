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MUHOOZI BIRTHDAY RUN AT KOLOLO: SUDHIR SHARES LIGHT MOMENT WITH VP EMERITUS SEKANDI AS THOUSANDS JOIN CELEBRATIONS

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

 

Kololo Independence Grounds came alive on 26th April 2026 as thousands of Ugandans, including political leaders, business figures, musicians, and sports enthusiasts, gathered for the climax of the Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba birthday run.

The colourful event, marking the 52nd birthday celebrations of the senior UPDF officer, attracted a mix of supporters under the coordination of the Patriotic League of Uganda and the Federation of Uganda Musicians Association, led by Eddy Kenzo.

Among the most notable attendees was former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who arrived in a relaxed sports outfit and was seen sharing light moments with city business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of the Ruparelia Group, which owns several major investments including Speke Resort Munyonyo and Kampala Kingdom.

The two veteran figures were captured exchanging smiles, handshakes, and brief conversations as they moved around the Kololo terraces, drawing attention from participants at the vibrant event.

Sudhir, dressed in white sports attire, and Ssekandi, in blue sportswear, appeared in high spirits as they joined the celebratory walk and engaged with other guests, reflecting a rare public moment of ease between Uganda’s business and political elite.

The birthday run itself drew a strong turnout, with cultural performances, fitness activities, and music performances energising the grounds. Organisers described the event as both a celebration of life and a platform for unity, charity, and social engagement.

In his remarks during the celebrations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba thanked his family and supporters for making the day memorable, highlighting the importance of togetherness and appreciation in public life.

“I want to thank my family and wife Charlotte for organising this memorable day in my life,” he was quoted as saying.

Former Vice President Ssekandi, together with his grandson Oscar Mutebi, also used the occasion to encourage mobilisation and participation from communities in Masaka, where they have been engaging in local outreach and civic activities ahead of the event.

The run, which has grown into a high-profile annual gathering, continues to attract attention due to its blend of political presence, entertainment, and public participation, often serving as a convergence point for Uganda’s leadership, business community, and cultural figures.

This year’s edition once again highlighted the close interaction between Uganda’s political and economic elite in a relaxed public setting, with moments like the Sudhir–Ssekandi exchange standing out among participants.

As the sun set over Kololo, the crowds gradually dispersed, leaving behind echoes of music, speeches, and movement—a reminder of how public celebrations in Uganda often blend leadership, lifestyle, and national spectacle in a single frame.


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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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