Ddombo: NRM Mourns Nakimuli as Dombo Mobilises Leaders for Museveni’s 7th Swearing-In at Kololo

NRM Mourns Hellen Nakimuli as Dombo Rallies Leaders for Museveni’s 7th Swearing-In at Kololo

By Brian Mugenyi

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has sent a strong message of condolence to Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi following the death of his daughter, former Kalangala Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli, as the party simultaneously intensifies preparations for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s seventh-term swearing-in ceremony slated for May 12, 2026, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Speaking during an exclusive media interview at the NRM Secretariat in Kyadondo on Friday, NRM Director of Communication and Publicity, Emmanuel Dombo, called upon elected leaders across the country—from village chairpersons to Members of Parliament, National Executive Committee (NEC) members, and party delegates—to ensure full participation in the historic ceremony.

Dombo said the swearing-in is not just a presidential function, but a national celebration for every Ugandan who entrusted Museveni with another mandate.

“We hope to have chairpersons and local leaders starting from district levels. This is not the usual preparation where everyone is invited physically, but Ugandans will be represented by their elected leaders. If you are not selected, kindly work through your leaders so your interests are represented to the President,” Dombo said.

He revealed that preparations are being coordinated by the NRM Secretariat leadership, including Secretary General Richard Todwong, National Treasurer Barbara Nekesa Oundo, and party chairman President Museveni himself.

According to Dombo, the May 12 event will also attract foreign dignitaries and delegations from friendly political parties across the region and beyond, making it a global function.

“The delegations from different political parties under treaties we work with are all invited. It is a global function and Ugandans must maintain peace and attend with ease,” he said.

However, Dombo noted that the celebrations come at a painful moment for the country following the passing of Hellen Nakimuli, describing her as a leader who transcended political divisions.

“She was not just an opposition leader. She was a leader for all Ugandans. She spoke about issues that mattered to everyone. It is very hard for Kalangala to find someone who can fit in her footsteps,” Dombo said.

He revealed that the NRM paid tribute to the late legislator in Parliament and extended condolence support to the family through the office of Secretary General Richard Todwong.

Nakimuli, remembered as a humble and deeply spiritual woman, was the daughter of Orthodox priest Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi and Maria Nalwanga Walusimbi of Lukuba Village, Kyamuswa Sub-county in Kalangala District.

Dombo described her death as a heavy blow not only to her family but to the nation.

“She was a woman of God, born into faith, humility, and service. Uganda has lost a leader whose voice mattered beyond party politics,” he added.

Turning back to Museveni’s leadership, Dombo said Uganda has every reason to celebrate the President’s seventh term, citing peace, security, economic transformation, and stability as the key gains since 1986.

He pointed to flagship government programs such as the Parish Development Model, Operation Wealth Creation, and GROW for women as clear evidence of the administration’s commitment to economic empowerment.

“Allow us to serve you as we promised. Thank you for voting President Museveni. What you did was a sign of love and trust in the government,” Dombo said.

Museveni, who won the January 2026 presidential election with 71.65% of the vote against National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, is expected to take oath alongside First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, First Daughter Natasha Museveni, and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Dombo urged Ugandans to remain patient and support government programs in the new term, emphasizing that the seventh swearing-in is not merely ceremonial, but a symbol of continuity, patriotism, and national stability.

“In the seventh term, I urge people to work closely with their elected leaders in Parliament so that unresolved issues from the last term are handled. This swearing-in is not just for the President—it is for every Ugandan who voted for him,” he said.