President Museveni hails long-standing partnership between government and the Church in transforming Uganda 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has recognised the long-standing partnership between the Church and Government, especially in achieving the goal of socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

“While the most obvious task of the Church is the spiritual well-being of the people; the Church has also participated in carrying out developmental projects focused at enhancing the well-being of the communities,” he said.

The President made the remarks yesterday in his speech delivered by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Hon. Beatrice Akello Akori during the official opening and dedication of the Life Restoration Ministries sanctuary at Nansana- Bujjuko.

He said while working for heaven it is imperative for religious leaders to remind believers not to neglect their earthly responsibilities.

“The Bible says that:…We are a colony of heaven on earth…” (Philippians Chapter 3, Verse 20) This is an important spiritual truth that implores Christians to be concerned with the affairs of the earth, as they prepare for the heavenly kingdom,” he said.

President Museveni added that it was important to emphasise to believers that in addition to seeking spiritual nourishment from the places of worship, they should also participate in income generating activities to sustain their households.

“All believers should take the example of Jesus Christ, who besides teaching, praying and fasting, was also a carpenter. He earned his bread as a carpenter. Therefore, religious leaders should use their pulpits to encourage the believers to work towards poverty eradication,” he said.

“I want to use this occasion to re-echo the message of wealth creation at the household level. By prioritizing expenditure on electricity, roads, schools, hospitals, peace and security, the visionary leadership of the NRM Government has established a solid foundation for Uganda’s development and socio-economic transformation.”

However, according to President Museveni, development alone is not enough; though it must come first, explaining that development is a collective good for everyone; but wealth and jobs belong to individuals, families, groups or companies.

“We should not have spectators in the drive towards increasing household incomes. The remaining 33% of the households, which are still engaged in subsistence farming, i.e. working only for the stomach, must be mobilised to join the money economy,” he said.

“The four major sectors for creating wealth and jobs are commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, Services and ICT. I call upon political, cultural and religious leaders to mobilise the communities to be wealth creators; and to guide our people to identify productive ventures in the above sectors.”

Today’s function, of the official opening and dedication of the Life Restoration Ministries sanctuary, is an important milestone towards building God’s kingdom, on earth.

On the other hand, President Museveni commended Pastor Kenneth Kato Mwesigwa, for spearheading the initiative to build a magnificent house for the Lord.

“I would also like to thank you for inviting me to take part in today’s dedication function. I thank Pastor Robert Kayanja for his tireless efforts in spreading the gospel; and helping to foster good relations between the Pentecostal Churches and the NRM government.”

President Museveni also contributed Shs30 million towards the good cause.

Pastor Kayanja thanked President Museveni for the way God has used him for harmony ,peace and security in Uganda.

Pastor Mwesigwa expressed gratitude to the government for the support and recognition, emphasizing that the church’s mission goes beyond spiritual nourishment to include community outreach, youth empowerment, and charitable initiatives.

“We are truly grateful and we would like to convey our thanks to the President for the freedom of worship,” he said.

He also commended the government for always supporting the faith based institutions.

The event featured prayers, gospel music performances, and messages from various religious leaders.