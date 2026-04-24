A Legacy beyond Politics: What Uganda Can Learn from Kalangala District fallen MP Helen Nakimuli

BY BABIRYE LILLIANE

As Uganda comes to terms with the loss of Kalangala Woman MP, Helen Nakimuli, her life and service offer valuable lessons in leadership, politics, and patriotism.

Nakimuli was a woman of substance, defined not by noise, but by meaningful leadership and service.

In a political environment often marked by division and contestation, she distinguished herself as a unifying figure. Her burial drew leaders from across the political spectrum both from the ruling party and the opposition an indication that her work transcended partisan lines. It was a rare moment of convergence, even as it quietly exposed the enduring challenge of political intolerance that continues to shape Uganda’s public life.

Nakimuli’s leadership was firmly grounded in the practical realities of her constituents. Representing an island district, she consistently brought attention to the structural challenges facing Kalangala unreliable transport, limited access to healthcare, and economic vulnerabilities within fishing communities. She advocated for improved ferry services to ease mobility between islands and the mainland, recognizing that access is central to both livelihoods and dignity.

She was equally vocal on issues of land rights, particularly the growing concerns around land acquisition that have left many families uncertain about their future. In fishing communities where women play a critical but often undervalued role, Nakimuli supported efforts to strengthen their participation in fish processing and trade, pushing for greater recognition and inclusion.

Her approach to leadership was notably accessible. She engaged widely with youth, elders, civil society actors, and political actors across divides. Those of us who interacted with her describe a leader who listened attentively, offered guidance, and remained open to learning. This willingness to both advise and be advised distinguished her as a public servant who understood leadership as a shared responsibility.

It is this substance that explains why Nakimuli has been mourned across political lines. Her legacy offers a reminder that respect in public life is not demanded; it is earned through consistent, people-centered service. At a time when political engagement is increasingly defined by confrontation, her example emphasizes the need for Ugandan politicians to return to a more grounded and constructive form of leadership.

Her passing also invites reflection on a broader shift in Uganda’s political culture. There was a time when moments of loss particularly funerals created space for unity, allowing leaders from different sides to stand together in shared respect. That space appears to be narrowing, shaped by deepening mistrust, heightened polarization, and a tendency to personalize political differences. Nakimuli’s send-off momentarily bridged that divide, but it also highlighted how fragile such unity has become.

For women in leadership, her example carries particular weight. Nakimuli demonstrated that leadership can be firm yet inclusive, principled yet approachable. She remained nonjudgmental, committed to learning, and focused on adding value in every space she occupied. Her growth as a leader was continuous, shaped by a deliberate effort to improve and to serve better.

She will be remembered as a sister who embodied the true meaning of solidarity. She created space for others, supported fellow leaders, and upheld a spirit of sisterhood that extended beyond formal structures.

A fitting reflection of her legacy is this: True leadership is not measured by how loudly one speaks, but by how deeply one listens and how consistently one serves.

Nakimuli’s life offers a clear message to Uganda’s leaders -show what you bring to the table, remain connected to the people, and lead with purpose. In doing so, respect will follow, and so will impact.

Her voice may be gone, but the example she set remains firmly within reach.

Rest well Sister!