OBITUARY: MP Nakimuli’s Death Sends Shockwaves Across Uganda’s Political, Religious and Media Circles

BRIAN MUGENYI: Nakimuli’s Death Leaves Deep Scars Across Uganda’s Political, Religious and Media Fraternity

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA — The death of Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, Hellen Nakimuli, has sent shockwaves across Uganda’s political class, religious circles and the media fraternity, where she built strong personal and professional ties.

Nakimuli, 40, passed away on Sunday afternoon at Alexandros Medical Center following a surgical procedure that reportedly ended unsuccessfully. Her sudden death has stunned colleagues and constituents alike, many of whom had interacted with her just days earlier.

A Sudden Loss That Raises Questions

Her passing has reignited debate about the state of Uganda’s healthcare system, with leaders and citizens questioning how a sitting legislator could lose her life under such circumstances.

Close ally Florence Owamaria described the death as “painful and difficult to comprehend,” remembering Nakimuli as a warm, humble and deeply compassionate leader.

“She was a social and loving person — innocent at heart,” Owamaria said.

A Leader Rooted in the People

Nakimuli’s five-year tenure as Woman MP for Kalangala left an indelible mark. Representing one of Uganda’s most geographically challenging districts — an archipelago of 84 islands — she became a strong voice for marginalized fishing communities.

From lobbying for improved ferry services to addressing the high cost of fishing gear and disaster response after destructive winds, Nakimuli consistently pushed for practical solutions. Her advocacy drew the attention of top government officials, including Speaker Anita Annet Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Rising Voice in Opposition Politics

Within the National Unity Platform, Nakimuli served as Head of Communication and Anti-Corruption, emerging as a key figure in shaping the party’s messaging and grassroots mobilization.

Her work strengthened the party led by Robert Kyagulanyi, particularly in advancing women’s participation in leadership.

Beyond Parliament: A Life of Service

Away from politics, Nakimuli was deeply involved in community and faith-based initiatives. She worked closely with religious leaders, supported church development projects, and championed education through scholarships for underprivileged children.

Her sporting spirit also stood out — playing a role in Uganda’s parliamentary volleyball team and promoting unity through sports diplomacy.

A Legacy Etched in Service

Born in Lukuba village, Kyamuswa Sub-county, Nakimuli rose from humble beginnings to become one of Kalangala’s most impactful leaders. She was widely respected for her accessibility, often engaging directly with constituents regardless of social or economic status.

Her relentless push for better roads, youth employment and protection of fishermen’s livelihoods defined her leadership.

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 general elections, Nakimuli’s absence leaves a significant gap — not just in Kalangala, but in a generation of leaders striving to blend activism with service delivery.

In life, she was a voice for the islands. In death, she leaves behind a legacy that will echo far beyond them.