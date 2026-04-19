AMPAIRWE KEISHA MELISSA: INFLUENCE STARTS BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Success is easy to desire, but few in our generation are willing to endure the 1,064°C required to be refined into pure gold. Closer to home, we must understand this: the preparation of a king is very different from that of his subjects.

“Identity, Value, and Capacity”—these were the pillars highlighted by the National Christian Students’ Association during their most recent X-space, held on Saturday, April 18th, 2026.

In a virtual gathering that brought together students from both high schools and institutions of higher learning, The Pearl’s youth were challenged to reflect deeply: Are we truly ready to step through the doors we so desperately want opened? And —Am I built for where I am trying to go?

Identity

Beyond your name and date of birth, the world is searching for your values and principles. These are what determine who is worthy of influence. Discipline, perseverance, and faith are not just admirable traits—they are the very forces that can transform an ordinary 20-year-old into a world-dominating force.

Value

When you are given the microphone, will your 15 minutes change a life, or will they be no different from 15 minutes spent scrolling on Instagram? Value is what you bring into any space you are privileged to occupy. It is what makes your presence necessary, not optional.

Capacity

How much of the life you dream of are you truly able to sustain? It is difficult for someone who cannot make their own bed to oversee a 20-room mansion. Simply put, you must be able to withstand the pressure and responsibility that come with the positions you aspire to hold.

“But how can I develop my identity, value, and capacity?” one might ask.

It begins with this: become the person you aspire to be, right where you are.

Whether at home, in the classroom, or in your hostel, carry yourself like the Chief Justice, the Speaker, or the President you hope to become. Preparation does not begin when the opportunity arrives—it begins in the unseen, in the ordinary spaces of today.

For it is there, in the place of preparation, that an ordinary 20-year-old is refined into a world-dominating force.

Article by Ampairwe Keisha Melissa