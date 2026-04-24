MIKE SSEGAWA: How Uganda’s Relentless Criticism Dragged Muhoozi From Quiet Soldiering Into the Limelight

For many years, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba was not a man of public speeches, political rallies or daily media headlines.

He was simply known in whispers as “the First Son” — the eldest son of President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

In those early years, Muhoozi was famous for something unusual in Uganda’s power circles: silence.

Even as his name was dragged into political gossip, succession rumors and elite debates, he rarely responded. He stayed buried in military training, foreign courses and command assignments.

Born on April 24, 1974, Muhoozi has grown into one of Uganda’s most talked-about public figures. He currently serves as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, the highest military office in the country.

But his journey into the political limelight was not self-invited.

Ugandans first openly debated Muhoozi when questions emerged about his rapid rise in the military and whether his path was shaped by privilege rather than merit.

Former Mbarara Municipality MP Winnie Byanyima was among the early public figures who questioned his growing profile, helping push his career into national debate.

Suddenly, every promotion became a headline.

Every foreign military course attracted suspicion.

Every command appointment was interpreted politically.

Yet Muhoozi largely said nothing.

He trained at top military institutions abroad, including Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, and later commanded elite units within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces. He rose through key positions including Commander of Land Forces and later Chief of Defence Forces.

Still, critics remained unconvinced.

To some, he was a professional soldier rising through ranks.

To others, he was a succession project in disguise.

Then came the political storm that changed everything.

The first major shock came when former Minister Mike Mukula was quoted in diplomatic cables discussing alleged succession plans involving Muhoozi. The report triggered intense public debate.

But it was retired General David Sejusa, also known as Tinyefuza, who ignited a national political firestorm when he wrote a letter warning of what he described as a “Muhoozi Project” — an alleged plan to prepare him for succession.

Uganda entered full speculation mode.

Talk shows exploded.

Political analysts weighed in daily.

Opposition voices amplified the debate.

And through it all, Muhoozi remained silent.

Until social media changed everything.

When he became active on Twitter (now X), Muhoozi shifted from silence to direct engagement.

He no longer relied on spokespersons or filtered statements.

He spoke directly to the public, often bluntly and without restraint.

He confronted critics.

He clashed with political opponents.

He engaged in heated exchanges with opposition leaders, including Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform.

No topic was off limits.

No critic was ignored.

His posts became instant national headlines.

Supporters saw a fearless commander speaking his mind.

Critics saw an unpredictable general entering political territory.

But one fact became clear: Muhoozi had transformed from a quiet soldier into a loud political figure.

Even his critics helped fuel that transformation.

Every controversy amplified his visibility.

Every reaction increased his influence.

Every attempt to push him back into silence only made him more vocal.

Today, many of those who once speculated about him now complain that he speaks too much.

They want the old silent Muhoozi back.

But that version of him appears gone.

The soldier who once allowed others to define him now defines himself.

At 52, Muhoozi does not show signs of retreating from public discourse.

Whether admired or criticised, he has become one of Uganda’s most unavoidable figures in politics and security discourse.

Uganda once dragged him into the spotlight through criticism and speculation.

Now, many only wish he would return to silence.

But that chapter seems closed.

The quiet soldier is no longer quiet — and is not likely to be again.