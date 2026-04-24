Gen Muhoozi Ally Rugyendo Urges Him to Release Political Prisoners on Birthday

Muhoozi’s Media Ally Rugyendo Urges Him to Release Political Prisoners on Birthday

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala — Senior journalist and political commentator Dr. Arinaitwe Rugyendo, widely seen as one of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s close allies within Uganda’s media fraternity, has urged the Chief of Defence Forces to use his birthday to push for the release of all political prisoners in the country.

Rugyendo, who is often mentioned alongside veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda as part of the influential media voices seen as close to Muhoozi, made the appeal through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“On your birthday, @mkainerugaba; release all political prisoners. The problem with Uganda is that those who imprison others have never themselves seen the inside of a jail,” Rugyendo posted.

The message immediately generated debate across social media, with many interpreting it as both a friendly challenge and a political statement aimed at positioning Muhoozi as a leader capable of national reconciliation.

Rugyendo, a respected columnist and one of the prominent founders associated with Red Pepper, has over the years maintained visible proximity to Muhoozi’s political orbit, often offering commentary on national issues and engaging in debates around governance, power, and succession politics.

His latest remarks come at a time when Muhoozi’s political profile continues to rise, with his birthday celebrations increasingly attracting national attention from senior government officials, ruling party mobilizers, and his supporters under the Patriotic League of Uganda structures.

The call also revives Uganda’s long-standing debate over political prisoners—a phrase heavily disputed between government and opposition actors.

Opposition groups and human rights defenders argue that several activists and supporters remain detained for political reasons, often citing prolonged detention without trial, military court prosecutions, and arrests linked to elections and protests.

Government, however, insists that those arrested face legitimate criminal charges and that national security considerations must not be confused with political persecution.

By publicly making the appeal, Rugyendo appears to be urging Muhoozi to embrace a softer political image—one that projects magnanimity, reconciliation, and leadership beyond military command.

Whether Gen. Muhoozi will respond remains to be seen, but the statement has once again placed the issue of political detentions at the center of Uganda’s political conversation—this time through the voice of one of his own allies.