Patriotism Secretariat passes-out 1,250 students in Mbale amid school security concerns

MBALE — The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Ms. Hellen Seku, has today presided over the pass-out of 1,250 students from Mbale Secondary School, Joy Secondary School, and Gillsherlock Memorial School in Mbale District, in a ceremony aimed at strengthening discipline and national values among learners.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Seku underscored the importance of patriotism training in shaping responsible citizens but expressed concern over rising cases of violence and indiscipline in schools across the district.

She revealed that local leaders had raised alarm over worsening insecurity in schools, prompting intervention from higher authorities.

“The leaders here raised serious concerns and wanted the matter brought to the attention of His Excellency the President. When I shared the information, he directed us to go on the ground and investigate what exactly is happening and what has failed,” Ms. Seku said.

According to the Commissioner, the President tasked the security apparatus in the district to account for the growing incidents.

“We have tasked the entire district security team to provide a detailed report explaining why students are engaging in violent behavior, fighting, and in some cases acting like criminals,” she added.

Parents, Ms. Seku noted, voiced frustration over what they perceive as police negligence, alleging that students involved in criminal activities are often released shortly after arrest.

“Parents are crying out, saying that whenever these children are taken to the police, they are released. We want to establish whether this is true and whether there could be deeper issues, including possible links to criminal gangs,” she said.

She emphasized that findings from the ongoing investigations would guide the next course of action by the government, in consultation with the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Ms. Seku also pointed to congestion in schools as a potential contributor to unrest, suggesting staggered dismissal times as a practical solution.

“If schools are congested, they can release students in phases to avoid unnecessary clashes. We have seen this work in schools in Kampala,” she noted.

The Commissioner further challenged school administrators and teachers to take a stronger role in instilling discipline, attributing some of the challenges to a lack of ideological clarity among educators.

“A teacher who is ideologically grounded cannot tolerate indiscipline. They must correct and guide learners, not shield wrongdoers,” she said.

She called for patience as authorities await a comprehensive report from the district security leadership, which will inform further interventions.

The pass-out ceremony marks a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to promote patriotism and discipline among Uganda’s youth, even as concerns over student safety and behavior continue to mount in some parts of the country.