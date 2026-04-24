Uganda moves to cut clinker importation as President Museveni commissions Yaobai Factory 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in the company of the Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, has today presided over the commissioning of Phase One of a 6,000-tonne cement clinker production line by Yaobai Cement. The facility is located in Nanduget , Moroto District.

President Museveni commended H.E Hailemariam for his role in guiding West China Cement to invest in Uganda.

He also expressed gratitude to the board Chairman of West China Cement, a conglomerate of Yaobai International holding Cement factory in Uganda, Mr. Zang Jiewen, for helping Uganda reduce its reliance on imported clinker.

“I am very glad that Mr. Zang, with the guidance of Hailemariam, has saved us from importing clinker,” President Museveni said, noting that clinker constitutes about 85% of cement production and had previously been sourced from abroad.

The President further thanked the Government of China for encouraging its citizens to invest in Africa, highlighting ongoing Chinese investments in sectors such as infrastructure and manufacturing.

He pledged government support to ensure a favorable tax regime for the factory, emphasizing the importance of aligning with national investment policies.

Reflecting on regional development, President Museveni noted that Karamoja, once among the least developed regions, is now emerging as an industrial hub due to its abundant natural resources.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, including key roads connecting Moroto, Kotido, and surrounding areas.

H.E Hailemariam, who is the Africa Regional Ambassador of West China Cement, guided on the mutual benefit for China – Africa investment that he said is capable of aiding development and real economic transformation.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo commended the President for creating a stable and attractive investment climate that continues to draw investors into the country.

Similarly, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa applauded the transformation of Karamoja from a conflict-prone region into a center of industrial growth.

She noted that with ongoing infrastructure development, Uganda is on course to achieve its economic targets.

The local partner, Mr. Ambrose Byoona, revealed that the project was inspired by President Museveni’s vision to establish a clinker factory in Karamoja.

The Moroto District LCV Chairman Anjello Pulkol noted that the factory has created employment opportunities and improved livelihoods in the region. He credited the President for restoring peace in Karamoja, which has made such investments possible.

Chairman Zang Jiewen expressed appreciation to President Museveni, the Chinese Embassy, and all stakeholders for their support throughout the project’s construction. He emphasized that the plant represents a major milestone in strengthening Uganda’s industrial base.

Mr. Zang revealed that the project, with an estimated investment of over $300 million, is expected to produce up to 2 million tonnes of clinker annually and 3 million tonnes of cement, generating approximately $300 million in annual output value and creating more than 3,500 jobs upon full operation. He added that the project will significantly reduce Uganda’s clinker import bill, saving an estimated $200 million annually in foreign exchange.

Beyond Uganda, the plant is expected to serve regional markets including South Sudan, Western Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, thereby strengthening the East African supply chain and contributing to regional integration goals.

On behalf of West China Cement, Mr. Zang reaffirmed the company’s commitment to high-quality investment, technological advancement, and environmentally sustainable production, with plans to establish a modern, low-emission industrial ecosystem in the region.

The Chargé d’Affaires of China in Uganda, Fan Xuecheng, praised President Museveni’s leadership and commitment to strengthening Uganda–China relations, noting that such partnerships continue to yield tangible development outcomes.