URSB marks World IP Day 2026 with focus on sports and innovation 

Kampala, Uganda; April, 2026; The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) joined the global community to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day 2026 under the theme “IP and Sports: Set, Ready, Innovate” at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre in Kololo.

The event brought together policymakers, innovators, students, broadcasters and leaders from Uganda’s sports fraternity to highlight the critical role of intellectual property (IP) in driving innovation, protecting talent, and unlocking economic value in sports.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Guest, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, emphasised government’s commitment to transforming education through a competence-based curriculum. “Government is steadily transitioning to a competence-based curriculum across all levels of education to foster practical, skills-based learning. This shift moves us away from purely theoretical knowledge and directly supports initiatives such as IP in schools, which nurture creativity and innovation from an early stage,” she noted.

Mr. Robert Kasande, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, commended URSB for its leadership in promoting innovation. “A strong legal framework is essential for innovation, and through URSB, the Ministry is ensuring intellectual property systems effectively support Uganda’s economic growth.” he said.

The Board Chairman, Rt. Hon. Amb. Francis Butagira, reaffirmed the Bureau’s strategic role in national development “As Uganda advances toward middle-income status, URSB remains committed to strengthening intellectual property systems, empowering creators, and ensuring that innovation translates into sustainable economic growth.” he affirmed.

In her remarks, the Registrar General, Ms. Mercy K. Kainobwisho, reiterated URSB’s commitment to advancing the commercialisation of innovations.

“In sports, talent alone is not enough, intellectual property is what turns talent into value. URSB is committed to ensuring athletes, clubs, and creatives can protect, commercialise, and fully benefit from their brands, innovations, and ideas.” she stated.

Speaking during media interviews at the celebrations, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, a Canal+ company, he emphasized the role of intellectual property in sustaining the global sports ecosystem.

“Intellectual property allows athletes, teams and nations to earn from their talent and hard work. When platforms like SuperSport secure rights to major events such as the FIFA World Cup, that investment flows back into the sport, supporting players, clubs and development at every level. When fans watch through legitimate platforms, they are supporting the future of the game,” he said.

“With the 2026 World Cup ahead, this will be one of the most expansive tournaments yet, with 10 African countries set to participate. We want Ugandans to experience every moment through world-class coverage,” he added.

The celebrations attracted heads of sports federations under the National Council of Sports, led by Hon. Moses Magogo Hassim, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), underscoring the growing intersection between sports and intellectual property.

The event was climaxed by the University Court Moot Competition, which featured 11 participating universities. Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and Uganda Christian University (UCU) advanced to the finals, showcasing exceptional legal acumen and understanding of intellectual property law.

World IP Day serves as a platform to raise awareness on the importance of protecting creativity and innovation, particularly in dynamic sectors such as sports where ideas, brands, and talent drive economic value. As Uganda accelerates its innovation journey, URSB remains committed to ensuring that every idea is protected, every creator is empowered, and every innovation counts.