RAKAI RDC SARAH KIYIMBA AWARDED PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OFFICER STATUS BY CDF MUHOOZI, RECEIVES TAG NUMBER P0035

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has honoured Rakai District Resident District Commissioner Sarah Kiyimba with a Patriotic League of Uganda officer designation, officially assigning her tag number P0035, in recognition of her role in mobilising and supporting PLU activities, including the recently concluded Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba birthday run.

The recognition was extended during a PLU engagement linked to mobilisation efforts in Greater Masaka, where Ms Kiyimba has been actively involved in coordination, civic participation, and government outreach activities.

Speaking after receiving the recognition, Ms Kiyimba expressed gratitude to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and described the award as both an honour and a responsibility.

“I am happy for Gen. Muhoozi and the people of Masaka at large. I am the only lady selected from Greater Masaka Region,” she said.

WHO IS SARAH KIYIMBA?

Sarah Kiyimba currently serves as the Resident District Commissioner for Rakai District, representing the Office of the President. She is part of the government’s local administrative leadership structure tasked with overseeing service delivery, security coordination, and government programme implementation at district level.

Known for her active field engagement, Kiyimba has built her public profile around issues of land administration, community mobilisation, and conflict resolution—particularly in areas affected by land disputes.

In her day-to-day duties, she is often seen engaging communities, security agencies, and local leaders on governance matters, with a strong emphasis on dispute resolution and enforcement of land laws.

“I am an activist against land grabbers. I wholly condemn people who carry out land grabbing and I am happy we have maintained stability in Rakai District with reduced incidents,” she said in a recent engagement.

A daughter of Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Hotel Brovad in Masaka City and sister to businessman Rashid Kiyimba of Kalangala, she has often been described as a hands-on administrator with a strong presence in grassroots mobilisation.

Since assuming office in 2021, Kiyimba has prioritised land conflict resolution, public order enforcement, and sensitisation campaigns targeting corruption and illegal land transactions. She attributes much of her early focus in office to widespread land disputes she encountered upon deployment.

“Rakai had serious land challenges. Many people had lost their land to fraudsters. I chose to focus on field engagement and dispute resolution, and we have made progress,” she noted.

LAND DISPUTES AND GOVERNANCE INTERVENTIONS

Rakai District has in recent years grappled with land-related conflicts, including allegations involving fraud, illegal sales, and disputes over ownership. Some cases have reportedly resulted in arrests and legal proceedings involving both civilians and public officials.

Under the district security and administrative coordination framework, efforts have been made to address these challenges through community sensitisation, enforcement action, and collaboration with security agencies.

Kiyimba says her office has prioritised recovery of disputed land and mediation between conflicting parties, alongside advocacy for lawful ownership procedures.

She has also pushed for better utilisation of idle land for public infrastructure such as schools, vocational institutions, and agricultural demonstration projects.

“Unused land can be converted into value for communities—schools, farms, and development projects that serve the people,” she said.

POLITICAL AND PUBLIC SERVICE PROFILE

A former parliamentary candidate for Nyendo-Mukungwe in 2021, Kiyimba lost the race but remained active in public administration and ruling party mobilisation structures.

Within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) framework, she has been involved in grassroots mobilisation and civic education, particularly around government development programmes such as Emyooga and Operation Wealth Creation.

Her supporters within the political establishment describe her as a committed mobiliser with potential for higher administrative or ministerial roles in future government structures.

She has consistently emphasised unity, service delivery, and support for government programmes regardless of political affiliation.

“Leadership is about delivering. We must ensure people benefit from government programmes and remain united for development,” she said.

CLOSING NOTE

Ms Kiyimba’s recognition by the Patriotic League of Uganda adds to her growing profile within Greater Masaka’s administrative and political landscape, where she continues to position herself as a vocal advocate against land grabbing, corruption, and service delivery gaps.

Her office maintains that ongoing interventions in Rakai are aimed at strengthening governance, improving land management systems, and enhancing socio-economic development at community level.