OSCAR MUTEBI: MUHOOZI BIRTHDAY RUN A BEACON OF HOPE FOR EMERGING LEADERSHIP IN UGANDA

Oscar Mutebi, the Personal Assistant to Special Presidential Envoy Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has praised the organisers of the 52nd Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Birthday Run, describing the event as a strong platform for unity, patriotism, and inspiration for Uganda’s future leadership.

The colourful event, held on 26th April 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, attracted thousands of participants including political leaders, business figures, musicians, and members of the security fraternity. The run was part of activities marking Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday celebrations.

Mutebi, who accompanied former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, participated in the early morning mobilisation and run activities alongside several NRM leaders and invited guests. The event saw participants moving through sections of Kololo and surrounding routes in a vibrant display of fitness, unity, and celebration.

He was seen engaging with different guests, including business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, as well as senior political and administrative figures who turned up for the occasion. Mutebi described the atmosphere as one of unity and shared purpose.

“This initiative reflects unity, patriotism, and love for country. As the Office of the President, under the guidance of Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, we were honoured to participate and mobilise our people,” Mutebi said.

He further noted that the birthday run had evolved beyond a personal celebration into a broader platform that brings together citizens, leaders, and youth in a shared national experience.

WHY IT MATTERED

Birthdays, according to Mutebi, are important social moments that bring families and communities together, but in this case, the celebration extended into a national platform promoting fitness, charity, and civic engagement.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The 52nd birthday run climaxed at Kololo Independence Grounds, drawing thousands of attendees including sports personalities, cultural performers, and political leaders. The event was coordinated with participation from the Federation of Uganda Musicians Association led by Eddy Kenzo.

Among the prominent guests were former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia, both of whom were seen interacting warmly during the event. The two figures attracted attention as they moved through the grounds, engaging with participants and sharing light moments.

Their presence, alongside other senior leaders, was widely viewed by attendees as a demonstration of unity between Uganda’s political and business circles in a non-formal setting.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in his remarks during the celebrations, expressed appreciation to his family and supporters for organising the event.

“I want to thank my family and my wife Charlotte for organising this memorable day in my life,” he said.

MOBILISATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Mutebi also noted that former Vice President Ssekandi, together with his grandson, participated in mobilisation efforts in parts of Greater Masaka, encouraging local leaders and residents to take part in the run.

He said the initiative included contributions such as sports jerseys and logistical support to ensure community participation, especially from rural areas.

The birthday run, now an annual fixture, continues to position itself as a blend of fitness, charity, and civic mobilisation, drawing participation from across Uganda’s leadership spectrum.

CLOSING NOTE

Mutebi concluded that the event reflects a growing culture of engagement between citizens and leaders through informal, public-oriented activities.

He described the birthday run as a “beacon of hope” for young and emerging leaders, saying it demonstrates how leadership can be connected to community engagement, unity, and national identity.