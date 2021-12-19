Semliki – DRC: The commander of Operation Shujaa and also UPDF Mountain Division Commander Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga on Saturday met his DRC counterpart, the Commander of Operation Sukola Grand- Nord, Maj Gen Camille Bombele, for an operational review meeting about the ongoing joint UPDF and FARDC operations against the ADF terrorists.

The meeting was held at the Joint Tactical Headquarters near River Semliki in North Kivu province of DRC.

The two commanders observed that since the launch of the joint operations on 30 November 2021, when four ADF camps of Tondoli, Kambi Yayu, Abia, Belu 1 and Belu 2 were attacked by UPDF Air and artillery, the ADF has been completely disrupted.

The Commanders agreed on a joint operational plan to step up the operations in different sectors now that the terrorists are no longer encamped, having been dislodged from their former strongholds.

The commanders noted that the attack on ADF has restored relative calm in the area allowing civilians to resume socio-economic activities.

Operation Shujaa is being implemented following a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Uganda and the DRC to conduct joint operations for the eradication of ADF and other foreign armed groups in the eastern part of DRC.

The operations are taking place in Ituri and Grand North Provinces. It is anticipated that restoration of security will enable road construction works on the Kasindi – Beni – Butembo and Bunagana – Rutshuru – Goma highways by the two countries.