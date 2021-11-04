The Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo has revealed that the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hilary Onek have agreed to work together for the betterment of Uganda.

Both parties came to an agreement after a closed-door meeting with the VP, and other government dignitaries.

In the press release issued by the office of the Vice President, Alupo said; “We have had a good meeting and agreed to work together. We have decided to leave certain issues in the past and work for the betterment of our country.”

“We have agreed to look ahead and forget the past. We are one,” the Vice President emphasized.

The meeting, chaired by the Vice President as an arbiter; was also attended by Gen. Moses Ali, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, and Lucy Nakyobe the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

The others in the meeting held at the Vice President’s Office were Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Dr. Baryomunsi Chris the Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance and Esther Anyakun the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

The meeting follows a letter from Eng. Onek, in which he expressed discomfort in his working relationship with Nabbanja.

“From the time of your appointment, have been observing with total displeasure the fact that my role and that of my deputy as the Ministers in charge of refugees and disaster and the lead policymakers on matters of refugee and disaster management have been totally usurped by your office. On 29th October 2021, you called for a meeting with the local leadership of Bududa without involving my office or even the area MPs which may lead to decisions being made that contradicts earlier and official cabinet position,” reads part of the letter.