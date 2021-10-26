President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has declared that one of the two people who died in the Ishaka – bound bus on Monday, was a terrorist by the name of Muzafala although he was calling himself Isaac Matovu.

Matovu who was a resident of Kamuli A-Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District died in an explosion on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

On Monday evening a suspected bomb exploded in a moving bus registration number UAU 989T belonging to Swift Safari full of passengers, reportedly killing two people and injuring many others. The bus was travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi however the explosion happened at Lungala in the Mpigi district about 30 km from Kampala.

After the explosion Police and other security organizations rushed to the scene and investigations were launched into the explosion. After the investigation, President Museveni has revealed that Matovu was part of the Pader group that had been sent by ADF to blow up the mourners during the funeral of late Maj. Gen Lokech’s funeral.

“One of them, by the names of Katumba Abdu, was arrested in a Pader Hotel with the bomb-making equipment he has been brought to court. His collaborator, by the name of Nsubuga Hamid fled from Pader to Kampala, where he was killed by the CMI operatives while resisting arrest.

The killing of Nsubuga, the arrest of Katumba, plus the killing of Lubwama Hussein others that were involved in the attack of Katumba and the arrest of Walusimbi Kamada, and 5 others that were also involved in the attack of Katumba.”

Added that arresting or killing these suspected criminals, led to the hunt for Muzafala and others who are still on the run in Uganda and outside. However, what is not yet clear, is whether Muzafala blew himself up accidentally while carrying the bomb on his lap or he did so deliberately.

“However, he was being followed by CMI squads. We shall get all of them. The breakthrough followed the attack on Katumba. That is when full accountability for the ADF criminals irreversibly started and their impunity ended in the phase of urban terrorism. The defeat of their rural terrorism was in 2007 in the Semliki National Park. The present shallow effort is easy to defeat. Just some vigilance by the people e.g. checks at the hotels, churches, mosques or buses, etc., will immunize these gathering points against these bombs.”

Museveni promised that the security operatives are following all other shallow schemes that will be similarly defeated.