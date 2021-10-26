The first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has in a tweet declared that the terrorists who have started antagonizing the peace of Ugandans are going to learn a tough lesson from them ‘Bachwezi’

Gen Muhoozi in his tweet posted on Monday after the second explosion in a bus along Masaka pitted the terrorists for thinking that they can win by causing panic and restlessness in Ugandans. He, however, revealed that His father Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa is a descendant from the Chwezi dynasty and he is never defeated.

“I pity those who think they can defeat Bachwezi… Uganda is a nation of descendants from Bachwezi, those who are throwing small bombs around will learn a tough lesson!” reads the tweet.

Gen Muhoozi’s tweet comes in the time when Ugandans at large are at the tension following the explosion of two bombs in a period of one day.

The first bomb explosion happened on Saturday at around 9 pm at a popular street-side restaurant strip in Komamboga, Kawempe division a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala City. After the attack, ISIS or ISIL group came out in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel and claimed that they were responsible for that attack.

In the message, the terrorist group said some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where “members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering” in Kampala.

On Monday at around 4:00 pm a suspected bomb exploded in a moving bus full of passengers, reportedly killing two people and injuring many others.

According to police officer Thomas Kiguli, who was among the passengers, the explosion happened in a bus belonging to Swift Safari, travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi. The bus blew off at a location called Lungala in the Mpigi district about 30 km from the capital Kampala.

“We were in the bus registration number UAU 989T. When we reached a place called Lungala in the Mpigi district, an explosion occurred in the middle of the bus. We all struggled to get out. Most of us got out through the windows,” said Kiguli.

He said two people died at the spot but some others got severe injuries and the death toll may go up. He said among the injured is a senior police officer.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, one of the dead passengers (Isaac Matovu, a resident of Kamuli A-Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District) was among the bombers.