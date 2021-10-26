As the mayhem surrounding the security situation in the country continues to heighten following the double bombing in Kampala and Mpigi, more shocking details have emerged with regard to the suspects behind the heinous attacks.

On Monday, a bomb material exploded inside a bus en route to Bushenyi, killing one, and injuring scores.

This particular attack came only two days after a similar incident in Komamboga, Kawempe, on the outskirts of Kampala had claimed one life and left others gravely injured.

According to Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda, the terrorists behind the spate of attacks have been identified and the security is on course to have them reprimanded.

The DPPS reveals that the assailants are linked to the “bijambiya” insurgents who terrorised Greater Masaka between July and August.

Kirunda says the group have since tweaked their tactics of attack after getting defeated in Masaka, but assures the public that the group will soon be defeated.

” The terrorists behind the bomb attacks are from the same group that was behind the bijambiya attacks. They have simply switched tactics after security busted their network. They will be defeated.” Kirunda tweeted on Tuesday.