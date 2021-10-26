KAMPALA, October 26, 2021 – TERRORISTS who attacked Uganda, in two different bomb blasts, are cowards, and will all be defeated

“These are cowards, and we will make sure that they are defeated; to ensure that the country remains secure,” the Vice President says.

She made the remarks, today morning, at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, after visiting Adrian Kwetegyereza, one of the victims of the second bomb attack. The attack took place last evening, on a Western Uganda-bound bus.

Kwetegyereza, who is the acting Regional Police Commander of Greater Bushenyi, survived the bomb attack, alongside 37 other passengers, when a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus company, under Registration Number UAU 989T, was attacked, yesterday evening.

Kwetegyereza sustained a double fracture in the right leg and was set for operation today morning.

Kwetegyereza, at the time of the bomb attack, was on his way, to his upcountry home in Bushenyi, from the Police Head Quarters in Kampala. The Vice President also offered financial support to the family, foot some of their medical bills.

The bus attack took place hours after terrorists claimed responsibility for a bombing at pork joint in Komamboga, a Kampala city suburb. One person, police later clarified, succumbed to the second attack.

The Vice President also condoled with all the family which lost its loved ones in the two attacks.

“I do pass on my sympathies, to the family of Emily Nyinaneza who succumbed to the first bomb attack. We will make sure we defeat all those who are killing our people,” she re-emphasized. “We will do all it takes, to secure all Ugandans, all other people and their property, in this country,” she added.

The Vice President, during her visit to the hospital, was welcomed by the hospital’s Administrator Sr. Mary Cleophas Kizito, the Senior Principal Nursing Officer Annet Mirembe, and the Ward in-charge Christine Muzaale Anna.