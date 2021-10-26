The Commander of Land Forces( CLF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has cautioned the perpetrators behind the double bomb attacks in Kampala and Mpigi that they are playing with fire since those they are daring are descendants of the Bachwezi.

In a space of about 48 hours, between Saturday, and Monday, two bomb explosions claimed two lives, with scores surviving with grave injuries in the separate attacks connected to terror groups.

Intwrnational terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility of the Saturday offensive in Komamboga.

Police has however remained adamant to accept ISIS’ admission not until they have gathered enough evidence to establish the facts and motive behind the attack.

Tweeting about the same today, Gen Muhoozi reminded the attackers that Ugandans are descendants from the Chwezi dynasty and dreaming of defeating them by merely throwing small bombs must be a big joke.

“I pity those who think they can defeat Bachwezi… Uganda is a nation of descendants from Bachwezi, those who are throwing small bombs around will learn a tough lesson!” said First Son.