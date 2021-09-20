Businessman Patrick Bitature has been appointed as the second Chancellor of Uganda Technology And Management University (UTAMU).

The University’s Board of Directors Chairman Prof Venansius Baryamureeba said in an appointment instrument dated 17th September, 2021 that Dr Bitature will lead the institution for a period of four (4) years with effect from 17th September 2021.

Dr. Bitature takes over from His Excellency Hon. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Former Vice President of the Republic of Kenya who served as the Founding Chancellor of UTAMU.

His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka, was first appointed as Chancellor of UTAMU in June 2013 for a period of four (4) years and his contract was renewed

for the second and last 4-year term in June 2017.

“UTAMU is grateful to His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka for successfully steering the University over

the last 8 years into a centre of academic excellence. His contribution has been

central to the progress and promise of driving UTAMU to national, regional and

international stature in the service of higher education. Amidst his busy schedule, he dedicated tremendous time and effort in ensuring that the University is regionally recognized, inclusive and acknowledged as an institution of

uncompromising quality that meets the needs of today’s world,”Prof Baryamureeba said.

Dr. Bitature holds an honorary doctorate and is a graduate of the London School of Accountancy in the United Kingdom.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, an astute businessman and entrepreneur.

Dr. Bitature is the founder, chairman and CEO of Simba Group of Companies, an East African conglomerate, with interests in telecoms, energy production, mining, media, real estate, travel, and leisure. Some of the companies under Simba Group of Companies include: Simba Telecoms Limited, Kampala Protea Hotel, Eletromaxx Limited that generates over 70 megawatts from Tororo Thermal Power Station, Simba Mining Limited, Simba Dairy Farm, Tororo Solar Power Station, and Protea Hotel Kampala Marriott Skyz.

He has chaired and still chairs key public and private sector boards. Since 2014 he is the chairman of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, which is an umbrella body composed of private sector enterprises and offering lobbying, advocacy and training for its members.

He has been the chairman of the board

of directors of Umeme, the largest electric energy distributor in Uganda from 2007 to date. Since 2009, he has been the chairman of Ndege Premier Aviation

Company, a private air charter and aeroplane management company based

at Kajjansi Airport.

Dr Bitature has been a member of the board of directors of the Commonwealth Business Council from 2013 to date. Since October 2007, he has been a member of Traidlinks Limited and a director of the Ugandan chapter.

Traidlinks is an Irish, non-profit organisation focused on improving the productivity of subject matter experts and promotes the growth of Public-Private Partnerships.

Since December 2010, he has served as the honorary consul of Australia in Uganda. He has also served as the patron of the Australian Alumni Association Uganda from 2013 to date, to mention but a few.

Dr. Patrick Bitature brings with him immense knowledge and experience in

business development, innovation and governance of public and private sector

institutions. He is a person that affirms faith in business i.e., professes business. He is indeed a practice professor of business.

This business giant joins UTAMU, bringing with him an international perspective that will inspire and change the mindset of today’s graduates. He is the perfect fit for the position of Chancellor of a University such as UTAMU that focuses on producing graduates that are job creators instead

of job seekers.

The Chancellor is the titular head of a University and confers degrees, awards

diplomas, certificates and other qualifications of the University in the name of the University. The Chancellor also promotes the image of the University and may from time to time give advice to the University Council which he considers necessary for the betterment and advancement of the University’s scientific, technological,

cultural and social progress.

Dr. Bitature shall preside for the first time as Chancellor of UTAMU at the 6th

Graduation Ceremony, which will take place on the 24th of September, 2021 in

Kampala, Uganda.

Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU) is a private university

that was accredited by the National Council for Higher Education in March 2013, in accordance with the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions 2001 as

amended. UTAMU offers academic programmes at all levels of the Higher

Education System with opportunities for every individual interested in pursuing university education at Certificate, Bachelors, Postgraduate Diploma, Masters and PhD levels in 3 intakes of January, May and September of every year.