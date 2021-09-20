By Joseph M. Mumbe

Make a choice of words while writing or speaking in public. Fluency gives weight and credibility to you and your message.

For example, it is wrong to say: UPDF is looking for run-away fugitives in Karamoja.

Right: UPDF is looking for fugitives in Karamoja.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

(A fugitive is somebody on the run, being looked for. Why do you repeat same words?)

Stop saying: Tell me why did you do that? Say: Tell me why you did that.

(In a statement, helping verb –did- should come after pronoun – “you”.

Wrong: When we went to class, we did not find no teacher, no chair, no nothing.

Right: When we went to class, we did not find any teacher; not even a chair.

(Actually ‘nothing’ means not anything)

Wrong: First come, first serve. Right: First come, first served

(The proverb means the first to come should be served first. Not the first to come should serve.)

Wrong: I did not do nothing. Right: I did nothing.

(Two negatives will reverse the sentence. If you didn’t do nothing, you did something.)

Wrong: My mother wanted that I be a doctor. Right: My mother wanted me to be a doctor.

Wrong: The girl wants to get herself married. Right: The girl wants to get married.

(‘Herself’ is a repetition about the girl)

Wrong: Today is more hot than yesterday. Right: Today is hotter than yesterday.

(Comparative degree of hot = hotter. More is used while comparing adjectives with more than two syllables.)

Wrong: I, you and him will do the work. Right: You, he and I will do the work.

(Wrong use of pronoun “he”)

Wrong: If the bills are sent to Parliament, all the resources have to be re spent again.

Right: If the bills are sent to Parliament, all the resources have to be spent again.

(Re- is a prefix meaning again)

Wrong: The ministry shall have no choice and shall not have option but to close the lakes.

(A choice is an option; therefore, both shouldn’t appear in one sentence)

Wrong: Our people they need immediate help of relief.

Right: Our people need relief. Or: Our people need help.

(Pronoun ‘they’ should be dropped because it stands for noun ‘people’. Relief means help)

mumbej@yahoo.com

The author is a Theologian and Educator