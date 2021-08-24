Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda has officially interdicted the Board and Management of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) over corruption and embezzlement.

James Tweheyo of the RDC Secretariat has been appointed to head the establishment in an acting capacity as investigations continue.

Last week, Babalanda temporarily halted the Entebbe-based corporation’s Board and top management in a move she said was intended to pave way for a smooth investigation process into allegations of financial mismanagement at the establishment.

In the instructions issued by Babalanda, procurement deals were indefinitely suspended unless with express permission from the minister.

Low-ranking staff members were however allowed to continue operating normally.

Those interdicted include; Prof Tom Davis Wasswa – Managing Director, Kitamuweesi Musubire – Chairman Board of Directors, Moreen Nyakato – Ag. Corporation Secretary and Andrew Senabulya – Senior Internal Auditor.

While announcing the temporary suspension last week, Babalanda offered the embattled bosses at the parastatal amnesty in exchange for confessions and acceptance to return stolen funds. The offers elapsed yesterday.

The group becomes the first victims of Babalanda open proclamation against graft as per her July 9th inauguration speech under the Presidency docket.

The minister described corruption as ” a big disease in the country which affects all our sectors” and asked all stakeholders to join hands with her administration in a partnership to clean up.

On UPPC specifically, Babalanda noted with concern the widespread complaints regarding mismanagement at the state corporation.

“Colleagues, when I received the news of my appointment as Minister, 20% of the calls I received in the first 12 hours were linked to concerns regarding the management of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation. A lot of stories were being told and people were wondering how I would manage to supervise this company.” She claimed.

She further warned that whoever was planning to engage in corrupt practices to have a second thought.