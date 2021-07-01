The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has transferred Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Moses Kafeero in latest reshuffle.

Kafeero who has been appointed as commandent at the Senior Staff College Bwebajja in Wakiso has been replaced with Stephen Tanui.

The July 1 changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed as the new deputy director for Police Human Resource Development directorate whereas Commissioner of Police Felix Baryawisaki who has been the Director for Information and Communication Technology has been taken to Construction, estates and land management.Commissioner of Police Yusuf Ssewanyana replaces him in the acting capacity.

Sewanyana will be deputized by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ezra Mujabwani whereas Enoch Abeine who has been the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander has been sent to West Nile still as Regional Commander.

On the other hand, Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore has been moved from North Kyoga to Masaka as Regional Police Commander.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kituuma Rusoke is the new RPC East Kyoga while SSP Ceaser Tusungwire has moved from Bukedi South to North Kyoga as RPC.

SP Benard Akankwasa has been from Katonga to Busoga North as RPC.

SSP Andrew Kaggwa is the new Flying Squad commander.

SSP Ibrahim Saiga is the new deputy commandant for the Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

