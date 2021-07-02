Rubanda Covid-19 taskforce has constituted village taskforces, as the deadly pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in the district.

Chaired by the Rubanda Resident District Commissioner(RDC) Peter Rwakifari Rubondo, the meeting gave powers to sub county chiefs along with sub county chairpersons to oversee village task forces.

“This is the fight that we cannot win alone as the district task force. I call on village chairpersons and their councils, VHTs, to join the battle as we continue our fight against this deadly pandemic. It’s a fight that we must win for us to live, ” RDC Rwakifari was quoted saying.

This development comes amid rapid increase of the Covid-19 cases in the district. According to Dr Abdon Birungi the Rubanda District Health Officer, the district has so far confirmed 82 coronavirus cases and one death.

Dr Birungi also noted that Rubanda Town council was leading in the number of patients, warning that transmission would multiply unless people observe standard operating procedures.

