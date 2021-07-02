With the news about singer Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo parading his alleged new girl recently, her personal details have remained hugely a matter of a big debate.

Some sources have gone as far as alleging that she is a Tanzanian born in a powerfully propertied family.

Others too have claimed she is a medical doctor. This has however remained highly doubtable for the fact that she is claimed to be merely 24 years.

Our investigation team of scribes have, as usual dug deep so our readers can access what is the actual truth behind this mysterious new girl in the news.

The new Rema Namakula replacement is called Belinda Myra. She is 24 years old and she has been living in Jinja until lately when she moved in with the multi- award winning singer – Kenzo.

Contrary to reports that Myra is a medical doctor, the truth is she is actually an upcoming musician with quite a number of ill fated musical attempts basically known in the Eastern City – Jinja.

Her mother, with whom she has largely lived with at Walukuba in Jinja is an Itesot by tribe while his Muzungu father is a Swiss from Switzerland.

She featured in singer Big Trill’s ” Figure ya Zari booty ya Luzinda” song as a video vixen.

