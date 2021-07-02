“Jennifer” is a hit single that has caught the African continent by a storm. It’s scintillating lyrics have been played by nearly every radio and TV station in Uganda and beyond.

It’s also been arguably the most popular item on the menus of most music lovers on the different social media platforms.

On Tiktok particularly, video challenges from subscribers allover have been phenomenally dominant which has in the process made the person behind the song an instant big name celebrity.

But who actually is the person behind the big hit song in the music industry that has sent tongues wagging?

Her names are Ugochi Onuoha aka Guchi. She is a 23 year old Nigerian multi talented artist. Besides being the sweet gifted singer you perhaps know, Guchi is also a songwriter.

She burst onto the celebrity scene with her solo hit single “Addicted”which has since attracted over 400,000 youtube views. This was followed with another equally successful “Peri Peri” single which has been trending in Nigeria to date.

“I am Guchi” another single also released last year enjoyed sensational airplay in Nigeria, keeping her in the news since.

Currently signed under the PG Records Entertainment, Guchi is also an ambassador for the Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), an equivalent of Uganda’s National Drug Authority.

Born in the Northern Nigerian State of Kaduna but raised in Abuja, Guchi is a proud graduate of Legos State University. Her journey in music started in her high school days with stints in the school and church choirs.

Since making a cut in the music industry, “Jennifer” is seemingly her most successful project. The cross border monster tune has propelled the youngster to unprecedented heights of fame, becoming one of the most thought after musicians on the continent currently.

She has popularly released songs such as No Be Jazz, Addicted, Hello, the American love, Peri Peri, Joro, Closer, I am Guchi, Jennifer among others.

“Jennifer ” is the follow-up to her debut EP project, “I Am Guchi,” which she released in 2020. The song is presently a Tik Tok trend, with over 100k videos featuring the sound at the current count.