The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has officiated at the handover of the office of the Commander Land Force from Lt Gen Peter Elwelu to Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Wilson Mbadi who presided over the function congratulated the new Commander of Land Force upon his new appointment, saying the act is a gesture of trust from the President and Commander in Chief of UPDF Gen Yoweri Museveni.

He called upon Lt Gen Kainerugaba to promote the spirit of comradeship among troops so as to maintain a motivated, well trained and equipped force.

In his remarks, the Deputy CDF and outgoing Commander Land Force, Lt Gen Elwelu thanked Gen Museveni for giving him the opportunity to serve as the new Deputy CDF.

“It has been a great honour to serve as Commander Land Force of the UPDF,” Lt Gen Elwelu said.

Lt Gen Elwelu also thanked the officers and combatants of the Land Forces for their cooperation and commitment that enabled him to execute his duties diligently.

He wished Lt Gen Kainerugaba all the best upon his new appointment.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba thanked the Commander-in-Chief for the appointment and commended his predecessor for building the land force into a formidable formation.

He committed to maintaining teamwork and continuing with the spirit of modernising the army.

He also promised to address issues of welfare and accommodation of troops under his command.

At the same function, the Outgoing Deputy Commander Land Force, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma handed over office to his successor, Maj Gen Sam Okiding who promised to be a team builder and maintain harmony.

In the same vain, the Joint Chief of Staff and outgoing Chief of Staff Land Force, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda handed over office to the new Chief of Staff, Brig Gen Bob Ogiki who promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

The function was witnessed by the Commander Air Force, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, Division Commanders, Generals and senior UPDF Officers.

