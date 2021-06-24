President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi as UPDF’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Gen Mbadi replaces Gen David Muhoozi who was recently appointed State Minister for Internal Affairs.

The President has also appointed Lt Gen Peter Elwelu as the new Deputy CDF. Gen Elwelu has been the commander of Land Forces.

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) has been named Commander of Land Forces.

On the other hand, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has been appointed Joint Chief of Staff replacing Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu who has been sent to civil service for redeployment.

Brig. Peter Chandia has also been appointed the new Special Forces Commander, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma appointed as the deputy coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation whereas Maj Gen Sam Okiding is the new Deputy Commander of Land Forces.

