The President of Uganda also Commander in Chief of the armed forces Yoweri Museveni on Thursday appointed Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi as the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Gen Mbadi replaces Gen David Muhoozi who was recently appointed State Minister for Internal Affairs.

Mbadi, 59, has been serving as Deputy Chief of the Defense Forces and Inspector General of the UPDF.

Who is Gen Wilson Mbadi?

Mbadi was born on 6 June 1962 in Kasese District.

He joined the Uganda military in 1986. In 1991, he was commissioned, following the completion of a one-year Officer Cadet course at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom. While at Sandhurst, he graduated at the top of his class. In 1992, he attended the Platoon Commander’s Course at the Uganda School of Infantry, at that time located in Jinja. In 1994, he attended the Uganda Junior Staff College, also at Jinja.

In 1998, Mbadi attended the Mobile International Defence Management Course, in Lusaka, Zambia. Also in 1998, he attended the Company Command Course in Tanzania. In 2001, he attended the Combat Group Command Course at Armored Corps Center and School, in Ahmadnagar, India, doing very well. In 2004, he attended the Senior Command and Staff Course at National Defence College, Kenya (NDCK). Also in 2004, Wilson Mbadi completed the Peace Support Operations Course (PSTC) at Karen, Kenya.

In 2005, he successfully completed a Diploma course in Strategic Studies at the University of Nairobi. In 2007, he graduated with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, United States of America.

From 1987 until 1989, he served as a Junior Non commissioned Instructor at Kaweweta and Kabamba Recruit Training Schools. In 1991, he was the Officer in charge of Career Planning. He then served as the Director of Supplies in 1997/8 and Armoured Brigade Logistics Officer and Brigade Administrative Officer in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

In 2001, he served as the Directing Staff, at the Uganda Junior Staff College in Jinja before becoming 503 Infantry Brigade Operations and Training officer in 2001/2002. Between 2002 and 2003, he served as the Armoured Brigade Operations and Training Officer before commanding the Armoured Brigade, in an acting capacity. In 2005, he took full command of the 507 Brigade before becoming the Principal Air Staff Officer (Pers and Admin) at Uganda Peoples Defence Air Force HQs in 2006. In 2007, he became Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of Uganda, serving in that capacity until December 2012 when he was appointed Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of UPDF, based in Gulu. In May 2013, he was appointed Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF.

Mbadi is also the Inspector General of UPDF and Chairman of UPDF Medals Committee, UPDF Dress committee, Defence Forces Dutyfree Shop Board of Directors, Senior Command and Staff College Control Board, Uganda National Defence College Steering Committee, MoDVA Projects Preparation Committee and a member of Kyoga Dynamics Board of Directors.

Gen. Mbadi is also a member of the Standard Gauge Railway Board of Directors (2015–2018). He served also as the Chairman of Uganda Military Engineering College and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Enterprise Corporation Limited (2013–2016). He is married with children. He is of the Christian faith.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE