President Yoweri Museveni has declared tomorrow, Friday, June 25, 2021 a public holiday and also a 4th National Prayer Session for interdenominational prayers as Uganda battles a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The President says the public holiday will enable the country to hold prayers to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed lives of 752 Ugandans.

The prayers will be held virtually at State House Entebbe at mid- day but the leaders of the various religious denominations will lead the prayers via zoom.

The Born-Again Christians, Pentecostals and Evangelicals will base from Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, the Seventh day Adventist Uganda Union will base at Kireka Hill, Catholics will base at St. Mary’s Rubaga Cathedral, the Orthodox will be at St, Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona, while the Protestants will be at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero and the Muslims at Ghadafi National Mosque, Old Kampala.

Members of the public have been asked to attend prayers from their homes through radios, TVs and social media channels that will relay the prayers live.

