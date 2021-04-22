The Government of Uganda through National Water and Sewerage Corporation is putting final touches to the largest sewage treatment plant in East and Central Africa.

The project encompasses an ultra-modern sewage treatment plant in Bugolobi, a sewage pre-treatment plant in Kinawataka, a sewerage pumping station on Kibira road and 31km of sewer network.

The Bugolobi-Nakivubo sewerage plants comes six years after the commissioning of the Lubigi sewage treatment plant in 2014.

Sharing the plant specifications during a site visit, NWSC MD, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said the plant is about 99% complete and in operation.

Pending works at the plant include; completion of biogas digesters, greening the plant and landscaping works.

Dr. Silver said the plant will treat 45 million litres of waste water daily and generate over 630kw of electricity using biogas.

According to Dr. Silver, the plant will help to clean Kampala city by diverting and treating waste water from the heavily polluted Nakivubo channel before releasing water into the Lake Victoria.

“The sewage effluent we release is of good quality and will help to conserve our environment. The plant will also produce manure to support the agriculture sector and generate over 630kw from biogas.” he said

He called on Kampala residents to apply and connect to the new system.

The plant uses nuisance free technology and bio-filters and will not smell. It will serve the needs of over 350,000 residents and the entire transient population in Kampala City.

The plant will also serve Naguru, Ntinda, Nakawa, Bugolobi, Kyambogo, Kiwanataka, Banda, Kasokoso, Butabika and surroundings.

This substantially extends piped sewerage services outside the Central Business District, Old Kampala, Kiseka Market area, Kololo, Nakasero and surroundings.

The project is funded by GoU with support from the African Development Bank, European Union and Kfw

