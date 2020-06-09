Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), has issued an official statement announcing the death of it’s military general, Kasirye Ggwanga.

In its communication, Ref: UPDF/INFO/A20, deputy spokesman Lt Col Deo Akiiki announced guidelines which will be followed ahead of the burial of the fallen Maverick soldier.

The army announced that Kasirye’s burial will take place on Friday, but there will be no vigils due to the threats of covid-19.

Below is the statement:

09 JUNE 20

The UPDF family officially announces with great sadness the demise of Maj General (rtd) Kasirye Gwanga at Nakasero Hospital today morning Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 0530hrs.

Maj General (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga’s body has been taken to Bombo Military Hospital for further management a

It was agreed that as we mourn the demise of our Gallant (Rtd) General, we must also not forget that COVID 19 is still with us and the country continue to receive new infections.

It is therefore upon this background that in the meeting with the family, it was agreed as follows:

-That there shall be no vigil at any of the family homes to allow social distancing

-That the body of the fallen General shall leave Bombo Military Hospital on the burial day up to the burial ground where a brief burial program shall be followed

-That a sizable number of family members and military officials to attend the burial shall be selected and named to avoid crowding.

– That the UPDF medical services shall ensure all preventive measures such as; hand sanitizing, social distancing and face masking are observed.

-That security measures shall be put in place and implemented by joint security forces to ensure COVID 19 prevention guidelines are followed during the burial ceremonies.

The UPDF family commiserates with the family of the late Maj General (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga and condoles with them at this very trying moment. May the good Lord continue to strengthen them and the soul of the fallen General rest in Eternal peace.

DEO A AKIIKI fndu (USA),MASSS-USA

Lt Col

Deputy Defence Spokesperson/

