A DNA test has confirmed Rev. Ronald Kalende as the father of the child he fathered with a church choir member.

Rev. Kalende had earlier said he was not the father of Perusi Nabirye’s child, Mirembe Israella Reign.

He instead accused another Reverend, Julius Matovu of Jjungo Parish of being responsible.

This prompted the suspension of both priests, according to Namirembe diocesan secretary, Rev. Can. Nelson Kaweesa, who signed on the letters of suspension.

Both were banned from preaching in any church in the country

Nabirye was a pianist at St. Stephen’s Kazo Church of Uganda.

Upon denial, Kalende, who was due to wed Elusah Ssanyu Namuyige, the daughter of the Rev. Daniel Sserumbaawo, agreed to carry out a DNA test.

Last week, the test was carried out at MBN Clinical Laboratories with results conclusively showing that the Reverand was Mirembe’s father.

In all the 22 analysed loci of the STR system, a matching allele was detected between Ronald Kalende and Israella Mirembe Reighn. Therefore, Kalemde can be considered the biological father of Mirembe and by no means can he be excluded,” the report states.

“I am happy that the DNA has confirmed the biological father of my son,” Nabirye said.

The results were received by Rev. Emmanuel Ssewanyana, the arch deacon of St. Stephens Church.