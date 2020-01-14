Kampala Metropolitan Police East have in custody, two suspects; who allegedly strangled to death, a passenger they were attempting to rob, and threw his body out of their motor vehicle, at Kyetume village to make it look like an accident.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that their investigators studied the CCTV footage and started searching for the vehicle and its killer occupants. The occupants were captured while throwing the lifeless body of a man, out of their car and drove off.

“They were traced and arrested along the old Masaka road. Upon interrogation, they admitted to having killed the victim, whom they did not know, but lured him into their vehicle, from the taxi park stage awaiting vehicles heading to Jinja,” said Enanga in a statement on Monday.

“They branched off Katosi road to rob their target, who attempted to defend himself but was over powered, strangled and the body dumped in Kyetume-Mukono. The thugs were identified as Bamwine Alex alias Kainerugaba Felix, and Kalema Emmanuel, who were using Mark 11, white in colour and under registration number UAR 066B.”

Enanga also stated that the deceased was yesterday afternoon identified by relatives as Mutebi Ggugwa Ronald a 33 year, old, businessman and a resident of Walusibi in Mukono and Senyi landing site, Ssi sub-county in Buikwe District.