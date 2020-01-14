Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has been granted a Shs10 million non-cash bail by Masaka Magistrate’s Court.

The legislator was released on Tuesday after the state’s failure to adduce court records regarding his alleged skipping of bail in 2010.

Ssekikubo was on Monday January 13, 2020 charged and remanded over unlawful possession of a fire arm, inciting violence, obstructing a police officer and threatening violence.

The Masaka Grade One Magistrate Court Deo Ssejjemba, who presided over court session heard that on 2nd August 2010 while at Ssembabule District Headquarters playground, Ssekikubo had in possession a pistol without a valid fire arms certificate.

It’s alleged that he also used the same firearm to do acts calculated to cause death or physical injury to voters who had gathered to elect District NRM Structures.

Ssekikubo was further alleged to have committed acts calculated to cause destruction or damage of party property including boxes, basins, and pens.

He denied the charges before being remanded.

Ssekikubo was arrested last week after he, along some livestock farmers in the area attempted to forcefully enter Lwemiyaga Cattle Market which had been closed by police closed last week following a recent quarantine imposed on the District.