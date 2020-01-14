RelatedPosts Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja Go Retro at Sixth Mixtape Party as Kenzo Gifts Fans Money

Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja have been put on spot for being among the ‘bad mannered’ guys in the entertainment industry.

It all started when a popular Instagrammer Ddumba Muzafaru, a Canadian-based Ugandan entertainer revealed how Roja and Slick Stuart reported him and had his Youtube channel taken down because he did a challenge of their song ‘Sunday’, on which they featured Allan Tonix.

For starters, Ddumba became popular for doing song covers/challenges. During the challenges, he usually records himself seated in the car, wearing a cap on his head singing along to popular Ugandan songs.

Through his social media platform, Ddumba claimed that his career was going on well. Both his fan and artistes appreciated what he does for it’s a tool that artistes use to promote their music, but now Roja is trying so much to bring him down.

Ddumba claimed that though they work as a duo but Slick Stuart not so much, its Roja who has it with him ever since he gained fame, and he might be a happy man after succeeding in making him loss his YouTube channel that had over 8000 subscribers.

“A few days ago my YouTube channel was taken down. The reason is that people reported me claiming that they had copyright. I will talk about Slick Stuart and Roja, these guys reported me for doing a challenge of their song Sunday when I only sang along on only one verse,” Ddumba said.

He said that when he did this Sunday challenge, these DJs downloaded it from his instagram page and re-uploaded it on their social media platforms and it gained them a lot of views. But from then, he doesn’t know why Roja hates him so much.

“Roja you have to know that your talent is not the same as mine, you just seat on TV and start throwing negativity to talented people. But me I look for talents to promote them. Roja you have the worst heart I have never seen in this industry, you are a kind that stops people from establishing themselves.”

Ddumba said that this is not only happening to him, but its Roja’s ‘thing’ of stepping on up and coming entertainers.

Beside Sunday, a song that led Ddumba into these troubles, he has done challenges for almost all top artistes like Sheebah, Bebe Cool, The Ben (Rwanda), APass, Rema, Spice Diana among others, and these challenges have been appreciated by both artistes and fans.

However, Roja has not yet come out to give his say about these allegations.