Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, an imam at Kyampisi Mosque in Kayunga recently married a fellow man who disguised as a woman.

After the exchanging Islamic marriage vows (nikkah), the couple spent two weeks of their marriage, without enjoying conjugal rights as the “bride” [Swabullah Nabukeera] claimed she was in her menstruation periods.

According to Daily Monitor newspaper, Mutumba said after his wife claimed to be in her menses, he became patient and waited for her to get better.

However, Nabukeera’s luck ran out after Mutumba’s neighbour claimed that his newly wedded wife had jumped over a wall and stole their television set and clothes.

Mutumba rents a two-roomed house where they had been staying with Nabukeera. However, the wall that separates the two rental rooms did not reach the iron sheets.

The neighbor reported the case at Kayunga Police Station before detectives were dispatched to arrest Nabukeera.

Kayunga District criminal investigations officer, Isaac Mugera said when Ms Nabukeera reached the police station she was wearing a hijab and sandals.

“As the police’s normal practice, a female police officer, searched the suspect thoroughly before taking ‘her’ to the cells. However, to the shock of the officer, the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink that they were breasts,” Mugera told the local daily.

“On further search, we discovered that the suspect had male genitals. We quickly informed ‘her’ husband who had escorted her to the police station,” he said.

The news shocked Mutumba who asked the police to let him prove for himself by allowing him to see the private parts of his ‘wife’.

On discovering that he was a fellow man, Mutumba made an alarm accusing Nabukeera of being a thief.

“I was looking for a woman to marry and when I landed on a beautiful girl wearing a hijab, I asked her for love and she accepted. We fell in love, however, she told me we could not have sex until I take dowry to her parents and also exchange marriage vows,” Mutumba said.

Mugera said they later interrogated Nabukeera, who revealed his real name as Richard Tumushabe, 27.

“The case file has been sent to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and we are waiting for legal advice before we take him to court,” Mugera said.