The 10th East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games which have been taking place in Kampala ended with a cultural dinner in honour of all the participating delegates on the 18 December 2019.

The games organised and hosted by Parliament of Uganda saw Members and staff of Parliament take part in football, netball, basketball, athletics, golf, tug of war and darts started on the 08 December 2019.

At the closing glamourous dinner held at Hotel Africana, there were calls for the fast tracking of the East African Community integration process citing sports as one of the avenues.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga said that the EAC inter-parliamentary games are important ‘because they are about people to people relationships’.

“We as people of East African are ready for integration. We call upon the leaders to ensure that the integration takes place,” Kadaga said.

The Speaker added that there is need for the people of East Africa to be seen to be together and change from being individualistic.

“Let us move forward; we need to deepen and widen the cooperation according to the presidents. We need to identify areas of cooperation.” she added.

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Martin Ngoga, said the games which are based on the treaty establishing the East African Community play a crucial role in the integration process.

“Those who made the treaty saw the need for social interaction through sports. This is not only about deepening and widening, but also tightening the integration process,” Ngoga said adding that, ‘this tournament is a major flagship instrument that defines integration through cultural and social interaction’.

Uganda lifted the overall football and netball trophies while Kenya won the ladies and men’s volleyball titles.

Basketball was won by Uganda, Kenya lifted the overall athletics title while Uganda triumphed in golf.

The 11th edition of the games will be held in Arusha, Tanzania in December 2020.