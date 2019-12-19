The Kabale District Chairperson, Patrick Besigye Keihwa and the Kabale District Resident Commissioner, Darius Nandinda on Wednesday ended their long-standing disunity, and promised to work towards the development of the area.

The duo had misunderstandings earlier in June this year that led the district council resolving that the RDC be removed from office, citing that he was ineffective in supervising government programs in the district.

Later alone, a section of Kabale district councilors also petitioned the state minister for local government seeking to unseat the district chairperson Patrick Besigye Keihwa over twelve issues. Among them was that he was accused of stealing Irish potatoes and abuse of office.

It’s alleged that the section of councilors who were against Keihwa were very loyal to the district RDC, Mr. Nandinda.

Since then, interventions were made by the Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda and State minister for planning in the Ministry of Finance, David Bahati.

Watchdog Uganda understands that the petition to remove the chairman from office was dismissed by the outgoing Minister for Local Government, Tom Butime on grounds that the evidence to have him out of office was

insufficient.

It is also understood that the councilors who sought to have the RDC removed from Kabale district were neutralized, and their petition was withdrawn.

While attending the end of year party for the Kabale district staff at Kirigime guest house on Wednesday, Nandinda said unity was so paramount if the district was to develop.

“Dear councilors, you remember when were in Fort portal for a trip this year, they raised an issue of unity. It’s so important in development. Kabale must develop since we are all united.”Nandinda said.

On the same function, Chairperson Keihwa was awarded by the district staff a gift thanking him for his extraordinary efforts in developing the area.

On behalf of the councilors, the gift was presented by the RDC, Mr. Nandinda as they exchanged hugs and smiles.