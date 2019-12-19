The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has summoned the leadership of Rubanda and Kabale districts over demarcations of the newly proposed Kabale Tourism City.

The newly created city was allegedly almost causing commotion over her unclear demarcations that were decided by individuals in Kampala.

Government intends to create 15 cities of which seven; Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Mbale and Masaka become operational in July 2020. The rest, including Kabale will be operationalized between 2021 and 2023.

However, issues of the demarcations of Kabale city have raised concern, resulting into petitions of at least four different parties to the Speaker of Parliament over the proposed city Boundaries.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Kabale District chairperson speaking to Watchdog Uganda on Wednesday evening at Kirigime guest House in Kabale Municipality said unknown individuals had proposed demarcations of the new city without consulting local authorities.

“We all badly need Kabale city but consulting the local authorities is something that is needed to do, which the Kampala group had ignored before,” Keihwa said.

District chairpersons of Kabale and Rubanda, along with their speakers shall attend the Thursday meeting with the Prime Minister in Kampala. Area members of Parliament and the Mayor Kabale municipality will also be present.

Some parishes of Rubanda and Kabale had been swallowed by the city without consultation of local authorities.

The parishes of Bubare, Kitojo, Bushura, Nyamiyaga, Kagarama, and Muyanje all in Bubare Sub County and Bugungiro in Nyamweru Sub County all in Rubanda were included in the demarcations of the proposed city.

Whereas the areas of Kitumba, Kamuganguzi, and Katuna all in Kabale were also swallowed without the consent of Kabale district council.

According to the local government act, for a town to be elevated to a city, the number of her inhabitants should be approximately fifty thousand.

Kabale municipality her alone didn’t have the required population to qualify as a city as per the local government act.