Singer Deus Ndugwa, aka Grenade Official has accused fellow singer Derrick Ddungu, also known as Rickman Manrick, and Sheila Gashumba of attempting to kill him.

The ‘Nkuloga’ singer spoke in defense of his alleged actions after Gashumba claimed that Grenade Official attacked the couple at La Terezza, a popular spot in Kololo, causing pandemonium before throwing a glass at Rickman, consequently slitting his mouth.

In the aftermath of the tumultuous weekend events, Sheila Gashumba took to Twitter and expressed her dismay at the incident, denouncing Grenade Official’s lack of restraint and labeling his behavior as symptomatic of drug abuse.

In a passionate plea, Gashumba asserted that Grenade has long been a source of trouble and urged authorities to apprehend him. She lauded Rickman as a person of great humility and respect, highlighting his infrequent forays into the party scene.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that the industry in Uganda still has artists like Grenade that are very indisciplined, chaotic and want to fight others. Grenade has been struggling with drug addiction for sometime and I think it’s getting to his head”

He attacked Rickman today after attempting to fight and create comotion on our table at la terezza. Rickman rarely parties and is never in any drama and he is calm and respectful person. I think since the year began this is his 5th in the bar because he prefers watching football and going to studio. it’s sad that this has happened even after soo many artists dying in the past years in such scandals!! We shall follow up the case with @PoliceUg,” said Sheila Gashumba, in a tweet.

Her resolve to pursue legal action is intended to serve as a wake-up call for musicians to treat one another with greater respect and dignity, thereby upholding the reputation of Uganda’s music industry.

However, in response, Grenade Official vehemently dismissed the claims, asserting that Gashumba and Rickman were spreading falsehoods to the media in an attempt to silence him and divert attention from their own nefarious deeds.

In a heart-wrenching audio message, Grenade Official lamented the excruciating pain he endured after Gashumba and Rickman allegedly inflicted severe injuries on his legs and hands.

He insisted that the couple harbored intentions of causing him harm due to his prior romantic involvement with Gashumba, a fact they seemingly couldn’t come to terms with.

“Why would you, Gashumba, seek to end my life just because we were once entangled romantically? Whatever transpired, it was not within my control. It was the will of a higher power. But why this desire to bring about my demise?” Grenade pondered, his voice tinged with disbelief.

He continued, recounting the harrowing ordeal, “You shattered my limbs, you choked the life out of me, and in that bar, you nearly extinguished me. And now, you’ve dispatched mercenaries to finish the job. The pain is unbearable,” he added, his words punctuated by the weight of his suffering.

On the other side of the divide, Gashumba swiftly brushed aside Grenade Official’s assertions, attributing them to what she deemed as hallucinations induced by substance abuse.

With conviction, she stated, “Cocaine must be clouding his judgment. It’s been five years since I was associated with Godsplan. Cease fabricating connections in your fantasies. You remain a mere admirer, and that’s the role you will forever occupy.”